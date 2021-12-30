10 Life-Changing New Year’s Resolutions for 2022

I recently came across this meme that said:

NYE 2020: “This is gonna be our year!”

NYE 2021: “it’s fine, back to normal soon.”

NYE 2022: *dead silence with uncertainty*

Unfortunately, many of us can relate to this text. Life is all about uncertainty; however, the past couple of years have cranked that up to a new level. We are living in a frightening time, and what will easily be recorded as a pivotal period in the 21st century.

This is all not to say that things can’t get better. There is a lot that we still have control over. There is a famous quote by Charles R. Swindoll that goes, “Life is 10% what happens to you, and 90% how you react to it.” In modern society, even before the pandemic, we became so focused on what’s around us rather than looking inward. We base our lives on our bank accounts, the materials we buy, and the jobs that we do. We are much more than that, and most of the time, we forget to realize that. Humans are more than just a day job. Humans are more than just what we are fed on the news. We are nuanced creatures with a profound range of emotion and potential.

I know I am throwing out so many quotes in this article, but I once heard jazz violinist Regina Carter say, “There are many ways around a roadblock.” That is a quote that has stuck with me ever since hearing it. We have the potential to make big impacts if we only allow ourselves. And those impacts start with the little decisions we make every day. Rome was not built in a day; true progress comes from consistency.

So, I think this year- more than ever- is a great time to come up with a New Year’s Resolution and truly stick to it. If you’ve been trying to think of something, but have lacked the inspiration, here is a list of a few things to consider moving into the new year.

