Enjoy Family Fun At This Upstate New York Fall Festival

Are you looking for family fun throughout the fall season here in Upstate New York? Lincoln Davies Building Supply in Sauquoit has your plans.

Lincoln Davies is hosting Fall Festival Weekends from September 17th through Sunday, October 2nd. You'll be able to shop and browse all sorts of other local businesses and vendors who offer family fun each weekend. The cost is affordable too, it's only $6 for adults and $4 for kids.

With plenty of activities for all ages, each weekend is a nice way to settle into Fall with some family fun. Some of the weekend activities include: a corn maze, a flash light corn maze, hayrides, food, and a bounce house.

Here's a look at some of the weekend events:

Sept 17th and 18th Saturday, Sept. 17th:

" Day Maze from 11am-6pm

Sunday, Sept. 18th:

" Day Maze from 11am-4pm

" Zoo Mobile Booth 1-3pm Sept 23rd, 24th, and 25th Friday, Sept. 23rd:

" Night Maze 6-9pm

Saturday, Sept. 24th:

" Day Maze 11am-6pm

" Night Maze 6-9pm

" Car Show 11am-3pm

" Chicken BBQ Noon till Gone

Sunday, Sept. 25th: Day

" Maze 11am-4pm Sept 30th, Oct 1st, and 2nd | 150th Birthday Weekend Friday, Sept 30th:

" Night Maze 6-9pm

Saturday, Oct. 1st:

" Day Maze 11am-6pm

" Night Maze 6-9pm

Sunday, Oct. 2nd:

" Day Maze 11am-4pm

You can learn more about the Fall Festival and Corn Maze along with an updated calendar of events online here.

Lincoln Davies first opened its doors in 1872 serving as a general store to the local community. Since those days, the store and family have grown. Come celebrate their 150th anniversary at this fall festival.

