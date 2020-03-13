Little Falls School District Cancelling Classes Today and Monday

The Little Falls School District is closed today and will be closed on Monday in preparation of the possible spread of Coronavirus.

Superintendent Dr. Keith Levatino released a statement on the district Facebook page informing parents the district may have to prepare for the possibility of the school moving to remote learning.

On March 16th, teachers will report for a staff development day, but students won’t be allowed at school and early Friday morning, the district decided to close the school for today.

As a preventative measure, several school functions in Little Falls have been cancelled as well.

Governor Cuomo announced a confirmed case of Coronavirus in Herkimer County.