Local 6 Yr Old Abandoned on Bus, Walks to School Cold and Alone

Two weeks ago, Fonda-Fultonville Central School District (FFCSD) employee and mother Dominique Boomhower endured her "worst nightmare" as her 6 year old son Cameron was left unsupervised after falling asleep on the school bus. Once he woke up, he walked to school all alone in the cold. The bus driver failed to check the vehicle for remaining children once they stopped, leaving promptly after parking (CBS 6 Albany). The worst part? Cameron was sitting directly behind the driver's seat, so the whole ordeal could have been prevented if the bus driver had just turned around.

Fortunately, CBS 6 Albany reports that an employee saw the child walking into school and helped get him to class safely. However, Cameron didn't reveal the specifics of what had happened to him, just that he was walking to school and was going to be late to class. Because of this, Dominique didn't find out until hours later as school officials weren't initially aware of the situation.

They need to have better communication. They need to step up their game because this is, like I said, everybody’s worst nightmare to happen to their child and the school needs to do a better job at keeping track of their kids. -Dominique Boomhower (CBS 6 Albany)

In a statement to CBS 6 Albany, FFCSD states that once administration was made aware of the incident, an investigation took place and the district contacted Cameron's parent. The investigation revealed that the bus driver, an employee of Student Transportation of America (STA), didn't follow the proper safety protocols. As a result, the driver will not be transporting the district's students any longer.

Student safety is a top priority, and we take this incident seriously. We have reviewed all procedures and policies put in place to ensure the health and safety of our students, and we will continue to do so to ensure that an incident such as this cannot occur ever again. -Fonda-Fultonville Central School District (CBS 6 Albany)

Echoing the statements of the school district, Student Transportation of America comments, saying the driver did not follow mandatory protocols and has since been terminated (CBS 6 Albany).

We are committed to providing Fonda-Fultonville Central School District students with safe transportation services and will continue our focus on advancing our safety and training protocols, to ensure that they meet and surpass industry standards. -Student Transportation of America (CBS 6 Albany)

It's fortunate that the situation didn't end worse than it did and Cameron is safe and sound. You can watch CBS 6 Albany's coverage of the incident here:

