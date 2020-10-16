Local filmmaker and Sauquoit resident Bill Loomis is seeing an uptick in the popularity of his independent film released back in 2007.

Loomis' film 'Mr. Halloween' has grown somewhat of a cult following in the years since it's release. The story spotlights a small town in which young people were beginning to disappear. The urban legend around town was that the recluse, Mr. Halloween, was using real human body parts in all of his haunted house and Halloween decor. A few of the remaining youths in town decide to get to the bottom of it, or try to anyway.

The film was premiered at the Uptown Theater in Utica and was off to the races from there. It has been featured on several streaming services, including Netflix. Most recently, the movie was picked up by the insanely popular Amazon Prime. The film's co-creator and title character, Bill Loomis, announced the addition to the streaming giant.

The film stars Robert Beehm, Jack Bell, Bryan Briggs, Shannon Eastman, Kim Highland, Kim Hubbard, Bill Loomis, Justin Loomis, Cody Wolf and Josh Wolf. The film was directed by Andrew Wolf and co-written by Andy and Cody Wolf. Much of the movie was filmed at the home of Bill Loomis, who plays Mr. Halloween, in Sauquoit, New York. Every year Loomis does decorate his home to the nines in full Halloween flair. He even has his own haunted house. You can watch the full feature length film on Amazon Prime. Be looking for 'Mr. Halloween' to show up on a few of the cable horror movie channels this Halloween season.