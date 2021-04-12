Gas prices in New York State remain steady this week.

AAA Northeast says New York’s average price is $2.89 a gallon, the same as last week.

Today’s price is two cents higher than a month ago and 64 cents higher than this time last year.

The average price in the Utica-Rome area is also unchanged at $2.93 a gallon.

New York’s average price is three cents higher than the national average.

'After a wild March, Americans are seeing a little stability at the pump. On the week, 40 states’ averages either increased or decreased by only a penny, or had no change at all,” said Patti Artessa, AAA Northeast Regional Director of Public and Government Affairs. “Cheaper crude oil prices will likely help to keep price fluctuation low this week.”

