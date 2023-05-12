Local Infant Death Under Investigation; NYSP
New York State Police are investigating the cause of an infant child's death.
Troopers responded to a home on Fuller Road in the town of Steuben on Thursday night regarding an unresponsive 8-month-old. Officials say life-saving measures were tried in an effort to resuscitate the baby girl, but were unsuccessful.
The child was transported to St. Luke's Hospital were she was pronounced dead. Troopers say an autopsy will be conducted to determine her cause of death.
At this time, Troopers have not released the child's name or said who she was with at the time she became unresponsive. It is believed more information may be released pending the results of the autopsy.
