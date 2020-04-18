Keeler Show Notes for Friday, April 17th, 2020

Friday, April 17th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- Utica Mack has masks, gloves and alcohol and Tom Heiland calls in to let the people know. By the time the show ended he was sold out, but he's already working on getting more.

- The weekly unemployment numbers are out and the COVID-19 crisis continues. Tonya J. Powers (FNR) is on this morning with a report on the numbers.

7 AM Hour

- How is the real estate market being impacted by Coronavirus? We get the latest on the regulations ruling Real Estate from Bill and Robin Mongeau of River Hills Properties.

- We replay our interview with a solid Trump impressionist. His name is JL Cauvin and you'll hear a lot from him down the road.

- Daily COVID-19 update with MVHS Chief Physician Executive Dr. Kent Hall

8 AM Hour

- Rick Lewis is with the Rome Capitol Arts Complex and he joins us to let you know what you can enjoy from the complex during the crisis.

- What is the latest on stimulus checks and small business relief? We speak with Congressman Anthony Brindisi about those topics and more.

- 2 new deaths yesterday and just shy of 250 cases were announced yesterday in Oneida County. County Executive Anthony Picente joins us this morning to give us the up-to-date latest.

- Today's National Anthem singer is Dave Olney of the NY State Police