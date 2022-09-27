Are You Sure It’s Just A Cough? Here Is What New York Is Asking

The COVID-19 pandemic may be over but that doesn't mean that you or your kids are out of the woods. Some people are experiencing some symptoms that could last long after you have tested positive for COVID. But what happens next and what are the options you have?

If you have ever had COVID-19, you know that the worst parts about it are being exhausted and short of breath even walking up a few stairs! But hopefully you are out of the woods quickly and the effects don't last too long. IF you have what is known as "long COVID" you mat still find it hard to do certain things.

The New York State Department of Health has launched a new website to support Empire State residents who are dealing with the effects of long COVID. Officials say anyone who tests positive for COVID-19, even kids, is at risk of getting long COVID and symptoms could last for months.

The fall is here and that means the return of the cold and flu season. Experts are reminding us all to get our flu shot and perhaps stock up on the essentials to fight it. Make sure you have hand sanitizer, masks if you need them and plenty of vitamins, chicken soup and rest! We have three young children and I am trying to teach them the importance of washing hands and drinking plenty of water.

