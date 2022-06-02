Longest Zipline in the Country, With Speeds Over 55 MPH, Short Drive From CNY

The longest zip line in the country, flying through the forest at 55 MPH, is only a few hours from Central New York.

The Catamount Zip Tour is made up of three separate zip lines. The first is a training zip. The second zip is one of the longer zip lines in New York and New England. The final zip, called the Catamonster, is the biggest zipline in North America and the 7th longest in the world. The two-minute zipline is hundreds of feet in the air, over 5,500 feet long, and sails across miles of views from the Catskills to Mt. Greylock at 55 MPH.

After a video demonstration, you'll proceed to the demo zip, onto the lift, where a gorgeous ride will take you to the summit.

The Catamount Zip Tour is approximately a two-hour experience. You'll need to sign a waiver before participating and you must wear a harness and helmet, which will be provided. Close-toed shoes are also required.

The Catamount zip tour is located at the Catamount Mountain Resort in Hillsdale, New York, and is only 2 and a half hours from Utica. The experience costs $94 and is available any day but Tuesday. You can get more information and reserve your zip tour at Catamountski.com.

Zip Down Hunter Mountain

There are several ziplining options in New York. The SkyRider tour at Hunter Mountain claims to be the longest, fastest and highest zipline tour in North America and the 2nd largest in the world. But it's only 3,200 feet long, over 2,000 feet shorter than the Catamount Zip Tour.

You can make reservations for a zipline adventure at ziplinenewyork.com during any season.

Zip Over Niagara Falls

Want a little more of an adrenaline rush? Zip over Niagara Falls. The Canadian side of course, since it doesn't even compare to the U.S. side. You can even take a zip across the falls at night. If you time it right, you could see the falls lit in bright colors and fireworks light up the night sky.

Get details and book your zip at Wildplay.com.

