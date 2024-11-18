Looking for Holiday Gift Ideas? Consider These Local Gifts.

There are plenty of gifts out there from the big national brands; but, what about local gifts that will put a smile on anyone's face.

Here are 20 locally made gift ideas from Utica, Rome, and the Mohawk Valley region:

Food & Beverage

1. Halfmoon Cookies - From Holland Farms in Yorkville.

2. Tomato Pie - From Utica classics like Roma Sausage & Deli or O’Scugnizzo Pizzeria.

3. Utica Coffee Roasting Co. - Specialty coffees with unique blends and flavors.

4. Riggie Sauce - Locally made marinara or chicken riggie sauce from places like It's A Utica Thing!

5. Utica Club or Saranac Beer (The 12 Beers of Christmas) - Beers brewed by FX Matt Brewery in Utica.

6. Adirondack Cheese - Locally made cheeses from Adirondack Cheese Company. or Herkimer Cheese, made in Ilion.

7. Local Maple Syrup - From farms like Sprague's or Smith's Maple Farm.

8. Homemade Cannoli Kits - Available at local Italian bakeries.

Crafts & Home Goods

9. Clinton Pottery - Beautiful handmade ceramics from Clinton, NY.

10. Handmade Soaps - Artisan soaps from vendors at Clinton or Oneida County Farmers' Markets.

11. Adirondack Candles - Hand-poured candles with regional scents.

12. Wooden Adirondack Chairs - Crafted by local woodworkers.

13. Custom Utica Signs - Featuring local landmarks or sayings, often found on Etsy.

Art & Culture

14. Local Artist Prints - Featuring works from Utica's Munson Arts community or local galleries.

15. Mohawk Valley-Themed Apparel - T-shirts, hats, or sweatshirts with regional pride from local shops.

16. Utica Club Memorabilia - Collectible beer steins and vintage merchandise.

17. Historic Mohawk Valley Books - Featuring local history or stories by regional authors.

18. Holiday Ornaments - Handmade ornaments depicting Utica landmarks.

Unique Gifts

19. Joe's Jerky - Locally made jerky from Sherrill, NY.

20. Local Wine or Cider - From wineries and cideries like Prospect Falls Winery or Clinton Cider Mill.

These gifts celebrate the unique flavors, history, and craftsmanship of the Mohawk Valley. Most can be found in local shops, farmers' markets, or specialty stores. Or you can always search online.

KEEP READING: Check out these totally awesome '80s toys Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

Great Disney+ Movies You Might Have Missed These excellent films are all waiting to be discovered on Disney+.