LAX Shooting — Gunman Opens Fire at L.A. Airport, Kills One TSA Agent [UPDATED]

UPDATE 2:30 p.m. EST: NBC is reporting that one TSA agent was killed and three others wounded. Airport police shot and may have killed the gunman at the scene. The shooter, whose identity has not been confirmed, was taken into custody after being shot.

A gunman opened fire at Terminal 3 at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Friday morning. The terminal has been evacuated and authorities are dealing with what they call a "multi-patient incident."

At about 9:30 a.m. local time, someone entered the terminal and shot a Transportation Security Administration agent and possibly several others. At least one suspect is in custody and police are searching for any others.

The Los Angeles Times reports that all planes have been grounded and that as many as three TSA agents may have been shot. One of the shooters was also wounded.





This post will be updated as further information comes in.