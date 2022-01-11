It's only four days away now -- the Buffalo Bills hosting the New England Patriots on Saturday night in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs.

It will be the first meeting between the two teams in the postseason, ever. Since the AFL/NFL merger, the Bills and Patriots have never met in a playoff game before, which is pretty crazy to think about.

The Bills won the AFC East at 11-6, while the Patriots finished second at 10-7 and grabbed the 6 seed in the AFC playoff picture.

Josh Allen against the New England defense will be a huge storyline, since last meeting went very well for Allen and Buffalo in New England on December 26th. Josh threw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns in a 33-21 victory in Foxborough.

The Patriots won 14-10 in Orchard Park on December 6th, which was played in a windstorm of 45 mph gusts. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones only attempted three passes.

Jones will have to face another challenge in this game as well -- the frigid temperatures. It will be the coldest game he has ever played in before, even colder than the games so far in Foxborough and the one played here over a month ago.

Saturday night's temperature in Orchard Park is forecasted to be 1 degree with a negative wind-chill, according to The Weather Channel.

The good news is winds will be minimal compared to the game played on Monday Night Football on December 6th, but even for Buffalo, 1 degree is a scary temperature to think about.

Jones has never played in a game in college or the NFL below 30 degrees and this will not only be below 30 degrees, but 30 degrees below that.

Mac Jones grew up in Florida and played at the University of Alabama. He played in a 36-degree game at Arkansas before and a couple of 30-degree temps so far in his rookie year in New England, but absolutely nothing like he will see on Saturday night.

