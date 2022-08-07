A juvenile has been charged with driving while intoxicated in Western New York. Deputies with the Cattaraugus Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a motor vehicle accident on Route 20. The incident took place around 3:20 am on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The deputies determined that the driver was a minor, under the age of 18-years-old. Deputies say the driver was allegedly under the influence. Deputies arrested the minor, who was then taken to the Sheriff's Office for processing. The juvenile was issued a ticket to appear at court in the Town of Great Valley Court at a later date and was released to a parent.

New York State Has A Law Specifically For Underage Drinking And Driving

The penalties for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol are pretty harsh in New York, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles. New York State has a Zero Tolerance Law that applies specifically to minors,

Zero Tolerance Law

A driver who is less than 21 years of age and who drives with a .02 BAC to .07 BAC violates the Zero Tolerance Law.

If the minor were charged under the Zero Tolerance Law, they would have their license suspended for six months (if they were old enough to have one) and would be facing a,

$125 civil penalty and $100 fee to terminate suspension.

There is no jail time for underage DWIs. Regardless of age, driving under the influence could cost up to $10,000 in fines, not to mention lawyer fees.

