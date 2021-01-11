Madison County Man Airlifted To Upstate After Snowmobile Crash

A Madison County man is recovering from injuries sustained during a Snow Drag Race in the Town of Madison. Authorities say the incident happened Saturday night on Route 20.

Madison County officials say deputies were called to respond to the JPK Motor Sports Complex on State Route 20 for a report of an injured snowmobile rider. Officials say the young man turned out to be 24-year-old, Matthew Muscarella, who was already being worked on by paramedics when deputies arrived.

Deputies revealed an investigation into the event revealed that Muscarella had been involved in a drag race on the property. An event coordinator told deputies Muscarlla's leg became caught in the snowmobiles track after losing control of the sled. After being ejected from the snowmobile, it overturned and landed on him.

As a result of the seriousness of his injuries, Muscarella was transported by Mercy Flight to Upstate Hospital in Syracuse and reportedly underwent emergent surgery. Officials say he is recovering from surgery and is said to be in stable condition, at last report.