Man Arrested After Being Accused of Stalking Found with Shotgun

A Vernon man has been arrested by the Oneida County Sheriff's Office following a stalking complaint in the Town of Vernon.

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol announced the arrest Tuesday as deputies were contacted to investigate the complaint of stalking. Maciol says deputies arrested 33-year-old James Rydzeski at his home.

Photo Courtesy of Oneida County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff Maciol says Rydzeski allegedly engaged in a course of conduct against the victim over several days leading up to his arrest. The course of conduct included showing up at the victim's home, sending threatening messages and leaving threatening voicemails on the victim's phone, according to Sheriff Maciol.

Ultimately, the alleged activities led to deputies arresting Rydzeski at his home and upon taking him into custody deputies discovered he was in possession of a shotgun. Having been previously convicted of a felony, he was not authorized to possess a firearm. Therefore, in addition to the Stalking charge officials say Rydzeski has been charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree.

Following his arrest Rydzeski was transported to Oneida County Centralized Arraignment.

Nine People Arrested in Huge Drug and Weapons Sting in Oneida County Nine People Arrested in Huge Drug and Weapons Sting in Oneida County

Top 6 Zip Codes In Central New York Where Sex Offenders Live There are nearly 800 registered sex offenders in Oneida County, New York and about 125 in Herkimer County according to homefacts.com. After diving deeper into these numbers, we are breaking down how many sex offenders live in each of our communities in the Mohawk Valley.

11 Ways to Avoid Getting Ripped Off When Holiday Shopping Online The world-wide shipping delays have shoppers buying holiday gifts early this year and much of the commerce is happening online. After all, how can you avoid the amazing deals? Now more than ever, these amazing deals are shady transactions that look authentic and safe.

One way to shop safely online is to buy from local vendor websites, or visit sites like Etsy which touts small meaningful gifts, often times created by small businesses and crafters.

The Better Business Bureau recommends online buyers do research before they click the checkout button.

Here are 11 things you can do to avoid getting ripped off online, according to the Better Business Bureau.