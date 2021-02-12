Two men are facing different charges after New York State Police witnessed an incident involving a baseball bat.

State Police officials say a Trooper on patrol in The Village of Unadilla was stopped at a red light on the corner of Clifton Street and State Route 7. As the Trooper was waiting for the light to change to green he observed a man, who was bleeding, being chased by another man with a wooden baseball bat. Police say after the suspect wielding the bat saw the Trooper he ran into the 'Unadilla House.'

Troopers say due to his injuries the male victim, later identified as 26-year-old Justin Cirigliano of Bainbridge, NY, was transported by Sidney EMS to Tri Town Hospital. State Police say prior to his trip to the hospital he was found to be in possession of a syringe. It was later discovered the syringe was used for illegal drugs and Cirigliano was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, according to officials.

The man who allegedly beat Cirigliano with the baseball bat was later discovered hiding in a closet at a separate location and taken into custody. That suspect is identified as 44-year-old Daniel Racquet of Unadilla. Police say he's been charged with Felony Assault and Misdemeanor Menacing. Racquet was transported to the State Police barracks in Sidney for processing and sent to Otsego County Central Arraignment and Processing.

State Police encourage anyone who may have information related to this incident to contact them.