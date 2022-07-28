Man Facing DWI, Weapons Charges After Rochester Traffic Stop

Authorities say a man was arrested in Rochester on Tuesday, and now faces multiple charges.

According to a written release from the New York State Police, 32-year-old Tysheem M. Holford was pulled over by troopers for an alleged traffic violation on I-490 at Child Street in Rochester on July 26, 2022.

Holford was placed under arrest for allegedly driving while intoxicated. The NYSP says, "During the arrest, Troopers located a loaded .9 mm caliber handgun with 12 live rounds, inside of a 31-round magazine."

Photo Credit: New York State Police (July 2022) Photo Credit: New York State Police (July 2022) loading...

Holford faces the following charges:

Driving While Intoxicated

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (high capacity feeding device)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (previous conviction)

Holford was brought to the Monroe County Jail while waiting for arraignment.

No physical injuries were reported during the arrest.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police. Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

2022 Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute Sidewalk Arts Show The 2022 Munson-Williams -Proctor Arts Institute Sidewalk Arts Show is taking place in Utica, featuring works of art from local artists.

Did We Catch You Crossing The 2022 Utica Boilermaker Road Race Finish Line? Boilermaker Sunday is back in July! The morning started with sunshine and brisk air. The finish line was already lined up with fans ready to cheer on their family and friends as early as 6:45 AM.

Scroll to see if we caught you crossing the finish line, or someone you know! Congrats again to all the participants of the 2022 Boilermaker Road Race.

The Boilermaker Road Race took place Sunday, July 10th, 2022.