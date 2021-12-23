State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting in Unadilla that left a man dead.

Police say a trooper responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Lyons Street in the Village of Unadilla just after 7:00 on Wednesday night.

They say the trooper was confronted by 24-year-old Mark Beilby, who was armed with a knife inside the home.

Beilby allegedly did not comply with the trooper’s demand to drop the knife and advanced toward the trooper.

The trooper then discharged his gun, striking Beilby.

Beilby was transported to Tri-Town Hospital, then transferred to Wilson Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

The incident is being investigated by the New York State Attorney General’s Office.

This is a developing story and we'll bring you more information as it becomes available.

