Man With Machete Prompts Utica Alert: ‘Stay Inside’

Utica residents received an alert from authorities just after 12-noon on Tuesday telling them to 'Stay Inside...'

WIBX 950 has learned the incident involves a man who is armed with a machete. Video posted on social media from someone in the area of Hobart Street showed a man walking on the sidewalk with what appeared to be a large knife in his hand.

Utica Police could be heard telling people to get back into their homes as officers walked in the street behind a large shield.

At approximately 12:20 p.m. city residents received a second alert telling those, 'In the area of 600 Block of Cottage (Place) - Stay Inside Homes Due To Police Activity.'

WIBX 950 has learned the unidentified man is no longer walking the streets with the weapon, but is now inside of a home. Police have the home surrounded. We'll update this story as more information becomes available.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes only. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

What Restaurants Are Being Added to New York State Thruway Rest Stops? These restaurants are being added along rest stops on the New York State Thruway. Are you excited?

From A to Z: Utica Restaurants You Need To Try At Least Once From A to Z, here's just some of the restaurants here in Utica that you need to try at least once.

Take A Look at The Menu: LODED - Syracuse, NY Here's a look at the menu of Syracuse's newest hot spot. Hours: 4 to 8 p.m. on 4/30/21 and 5/1/21. Starting May 4: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays.

10 Summertime Restaurants In The Utica and Rome Area That Deserve Way More Credit The warmer weather is on the way for the Utica and Rome area of Central New York. That means enjoying amazing summertime foods and drinks. Are you ready? Here are 10 summertime restaurants in Central New York that deserve way more credit:

