Man With Machete Prompts Utica Alert: ‘Stay Inside’
Utica residents received an alert from authorities just after 12-noon on Tuesday telling them to 'Stay Inside...'
WIBX 950 has learned the incident involves a man who is armed with a machete. Video posted on social media from someone in the area of Hobart Street showed a man walking on the sidewalk with what appeared to be a large knife in his hand.
Utica Police could be heard telling people to get back into their homes as officers walked in the street behind a large shield.
At approximately 12:20 p.m. city residents received a second alert telling those, 'In the area of 600 Block of Cottage (Place) - Stay Inside Homes Due To Police Activity.'
WIBX 950 has learned the unidentified man is no longer walking the streets with the weapon, but is now inside of a home. Police have the home surrounded. We'll update this story as more information becomes available.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes only. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]