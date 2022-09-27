Enjoy Fall At The Town Of Marcy Food Truck And Concert Series Fallfest

Looking for something fun to do here in Upstate New York to welcome Fall? The town of Marcy has the remedy for you.

Coming up on Saturday October 1st from 1PM - 5PM you can enjoy Fallfest. This event is being hosted by the Town of Marcy Food Truck and Concert Series with the band Remedy.

You can enjoy face painting, a temporary tattoo table, ax throwing, food trucks, inflatable obstacle course, a photo booth, craft fair, kids ceramic painting table and much more.

Don't forget to bring your bottles and cans to donate to Whitesboro Youth Wrestling. Join us 9455 Toby Road Marcy, NY 13403."

Here's More Of A Breakdown Of The Event

- The free Inflatable obstacle course from Utica Inflatables will be back along with all the pickleball supplies available.

- Enjoy 10 throws at axe throwing by Woodchuckers Axe Throwing for $5.

- Face painting by Coco's Big Shoe Clowns for $5

- Ceramic painting by Trina and Katie’s Ceramics for a max price of $10.

- A temporary tattoo table is free.

- Enjoy free photobooth pictures by Queen Of Diamond Photo Booth.

Here's A Look At Food Trucks In Attendance:

508 Salvage Bbq

Big Papi's coquito iceys

The Grapevine Mediterranean Restaurant

Mötley Chëw

Mr. Z's Street Eatz

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Peanut Butter Jelly Time

Polish Road House

Savage Eats Food Truck

Space Out GastroTruck

Squeezers Lemonade

Tacocat Food Co."

You can find a complete run down of events and more online here. If any craft vendors are interested in setting up still for this event, you can message the group on Facebook for more information.

