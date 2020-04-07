Maternity Visitation Restrictions Slightly Loosened At MVHS

Mohawk Valley Health System is following guidance from The New York State Department of Health when it comes to maternity visitation.

According to MVHS the restrictions that were in place at the maternity ward of St. Luke's are being loosened a bit. A release from the hospital states,

The new restrictions allow women in labor one support person essential to patient care throughout labor, delivery and the immediate postpartum period.

Who can that person be? MVHS says that person can be the patients spouse, partner, sibling or doula (trained person to help guide pregnant women). That one person is the ONLY person allowed to be present during that patient's care.

There are some limitations for that person. MVHS has posted the following conditions for the support individual. That person:

Must be in good health and cannot be a person under investigation (PUI) for COVID-19 or be COVID-19 positive.

Will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 (e.g., fever, cough, or shortness of breath) and receive a temperature check every 12 hours.

Must wear a mask, gloves and gown at all times while in the hospital except while bathing and eating.

Must bring everything they will need from home for the duration of their stay.

Is expected to stay in the room with the patient and will not be allowed to come and go.

Will be allowed to use the patient’s bathroom and shower. In rare occasions, special considerations may need to be made depending on the patient’s condition or room placement.

Will receive complementary food trays provided by Sodexo and MVHS.

For the rest of the hospital campus there is a strict no visitor policy in place until further notice. If you have questions or would like more information about the Labor and Delivery restrictions, please call 315-624-6213.