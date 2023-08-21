A more than 100-year-old local business devastated by fire in 2022 is rebuilt and preparing to settle-in to their brand new store.

Mazzaferro's Meats and Deli had operated a remote location on Railroad Street as a brand new store was constructed. The late April fire almost 18 months ago destroyed their location in Ridge Mills, but welcomed the public and dignitaries for a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday morning.

Mazzaferro's in Rome, NY opened it's new location to the public for the first time Monday following a devastating fire in 2022 (Davey Smith/WIBX950)

The business dates all the way back to 1915 and is ready to serve Rome and the surrounding areas for another hundred years.

The new store - at the old location - is larger and comes with the latest amenities and comforts. It's marks the end of a pledge made by Brian Mazzaferro to rebuild and continue serving Rome.

The Mazzaferro's on Railroad Street closed for the final time on Sunday.

Going forward, the business will be open seven days a week: 9:00a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Saturday, 9:00a.m. to 7:00p.m. on Fridays and 9:00 to 5:00 on Sundays.

Owner Brian Mazzaferro will join the Keeler in the Morning Show in Tuesday morning at 8:35a.m.

