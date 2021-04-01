Meet the Blossvale, New York Couple Who Won the $96 Million Mega Million Jackpot

Meet the $96 Mega Millions winning couple from Blossvale, New York.

Leonard and Lorraine Padavan claimed the jackpot from the Mega Millions drawing held on February 16.

The winning numbers from the drawing were 1, 26, 44, 54 and 66, Mega Ball 10.

The couple chose to split the jackpot evenly. Each receive a single lump sum of $23,016,702 after required withholdings. Leonard and Lorraine says they plan to pool their money to buy an RV and live out their dreams.

Leonard told the New York Lottery his best advice to other Lottery players is, “take a chance.”

The winning ticket was purchased at the Kinney Drugs store located at 2 Preston Street in Camden, New York.

