Middletown Teen Hero’s Mission to Help the Homeless

What were you doing when you were 11 years old? It was a long, long time ago for me, but I’m pretty sure I wasn’t doing anything quite as honorable as what Logan Eisenberg was doing.

When Logan was 11, he discovered his mission of helping those in need. One day on the way to his grandmother's house, his mom gave a homeless man money for a cup of coffee. The next time they stopped at the deli, it was bitter cold and the man was not there. Logan started asking questions and wanted to help the local homeless shelter instantly. Logan did his research and found out that the number one needed item at the shelters was socks.

And that’s how Logan started Operation Socks. That was in 2017.

The first year, Logan collected and donated 3,687 pairs of socks. Since Logan started his project, he has collected and donated almost 16,000 pairs of socks. And he’s hoping to make this year’s drive the biggest ever. That’s quite an accomplishment for a teenager.

Operation Socks V runs through January 31, and there are several ways you can help. Donations can be mailed or dropped off at 13 Wilkin Ave, Middletown NY 10940. Monetary donations can be made right here. Other donation drop-offs include Iron Dragon Self Defense & Fitness, 88 Dunning Road, Middletown and Old Navy, 128 Bailey Farm Road, in the Target Plaza in Monroe. Operation socks will accept new or gently used socks for the whole family.

Kudos to Logan Eisenberg and his family. They’ve made an incredible difference in so many lives over the past 5 years. If you can donate, that would be great. If you can’t donate at this time but still want to help, please spread the word.

