Mike Zibanejad tied a more than three-decades-old NHL record on Wednesday night, leading his New York Rangers to rarely seen 9-0 thrashing of the Philadelphia Flyers.

The 27-year-old Swedish-born skater tallied three goals and three assists in New York's seven-goal second period. Zibanejad assisted on the period's first two scores, both by Pavel Buchnevich, and on the third - scored by defenseman Jacob Trouba. Then, he scored what hockey fans call a 'natural hat trick', three consecutive goals uninterrupted. More amazingly, he become just the second player in NHL history to record six points in a period.

The goals were Zibanejad's fourth, fifth, and sixth of the season, doubling his season total before Wednesday's contest, his 28th game played this season. The assists were his twelfth, thirteenth and fourteenth.

The victory moved the Rangers to 12-12-4 on the season, sixth in the East division.

According to Records.NHL.com, the only other player to record six points in one period was Brian Trottier for the New York Islanders on December 23, 1978, as the Islanders defeated the Rangers 9-4. Trottier also did it with three goals and three assists.

