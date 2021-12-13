Miss Universe 2021 is India’s Harnaaz Sandhu, 70th winner

By ARIEL SCHALIT, Associated Press

EILAT, Israel (AP) — Harnaaz Sandhu of India was crowned the 70th Miss Universe, topping a field of some 80 contestants in a pageant that was touched by politics and the pandemic.

EILAT, ISRAEL - DECEMBER 12: Harnaaz Sandhu of India is crowned Miss Universe by her predecessor Andrea Meza of Mexico at the 70th Miss Universe Competition on December 12, 2021 in Eilat, Israel. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)

Sunday's ceremony was held in the Israeli Red Sea resort town of Eilat.

EILAT, ISRAEL - DECEMBER 12: Harnaaz Sandhu of India is crowned Miss Universe by her predecessor Andrea Meza of Mexico at the 70th Miss Universe Competition on December 12, 2021 in Eilat, Israel. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)

The pageant included evening gowns, swimwear and public speaking. But it also drew attention in recent weeks for a grassroots Palestinian-led boycott that urged contestants to skip the event to protest Israel's treatment of the Palestinians.

EILAT, ISRAEL - DECEMBER 12: Harnaaz Sandhu of India (C) celebrates with her contestants after being crowned Miss Universe during the 70th Miss Universe Competition on December 12, 2021 in Eilat, Israel. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)

In the end, only Malaysia, a predominantly Muslim country with close ties to the Palestinians, did not send a representative, citing the global COVID-19 situation.

EILAT, ISRAEL - DECEMBER 12: Harnaaz Sandhu of India appears onstage at the 70th Miss Universe Competition on December 12, 2021 in Eilat, Israel. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)

Check out some snap shots from the weekend.