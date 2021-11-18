Missing Hudson Valley Teens Found Hiding Together in New York
Missing Hudson Valley teens survived a freezing cold night with little food.
On Monday around 5:15 p.m., a Hudson mom reported to the Hudson Police Department her 15-year-old son, Khadeem Benson, did not come home from school and she was concerned.
Khadeem Benson did not come home from school
Shortly thereafter the Columbia County Sheriff began investigating a report from a Greenport woman that her 16-year-old daughter, Whitney Reid, also did not come home from school.
Whitney Reid also did not come home from school.
Both teens are students at Hudson High School.
Police agencies responded and coordinated the investigation. Authorities found a video that showed the two students, together, exiting the school property west toward a wooded area, police say.
Rescuers searched the area and trails behind the school. Patrols continued to check stores, public buildings, abandoned buildings and trails throughout the night with temperatures dipping down to 28 degrees.
At daybreak Tuesday, Detectives checked cell phone information, while patrols conducted interviews and tried to develop leads.
Information was put out statewide via the police information network as well as social media. Teams were established to check all possible locations.
One team made was assigned to check along the river north of the city.
Around 9:25 am, about two miles north of Hudson, the youths were spotted in a wooded area next to the railroad tracks, police say.
After a brief pursuit on foot, the teens were taken into protective custody by the officers.
Both were in pretty good shape despite frigid temperatures and strong wind, according to police.
Despite frigid temperatures and strong wind, both were in pretty good shape
They survived the freezing cold night with just one thin blanket and a small amount of food.
They survived the freezing cold night with just one thin blanket and a small amount of food
After spending the night in the woods they planned to leave the area, according to the Hudson Police Department. It's unclear where they wanted to go.
After spending the night in the woods they planned to leave the area
Both were brought to Columbia Memorial Hospital and evaluated. They were later released to their parents.
