It's always a great day when we can report on good news. New Hartford Police confirm that they have recovered a missing teen.

On April 8th, 2020 New Hartford Police announced that 16-year-old Tyneishia Henderson of The House of the Good Shepherd left her residence in the early morning hours of April 7th.

Almost a week later New Hartford Police confirmed that Henderson was located on Tuesday, April 14th in good health.