Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Relies on Tax Deductible Donations

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is reminding residents that a donation to their organization will help keep their neighborhood safe, and it will serve as a tax write-off come tax day.

Crime Stoppers is an authorized 501C3 non-profit that relies solely on community donations and has no administrative fees or salaries as part of their budget. All money raised goes towards the effort of impeding crime in local neighborhoods.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to people who anonymously offer information which leads to the arrest of local criminals. All tips are 100% anonymous and rewards are based on the severity of crimes committed.

Recently, NYSCOBA Central Region, the union that represents local corrections officers, donated $500 to the local Crime Stoppers chapter. In the photo above on April 26th. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Chairman C. Edward Schmidt accepts a donation from NY State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association Central Region Vice President Bryan Hluska, at their regional office in Whitesboro. Hluska said he appreciates the work done by Crime Stoppers and their donation is made annually to the local organization.

"We really appreciate the annual donation from NYSCOBA," said Crime Stoppers Chairman Ed Schmidt. "It's community donations like these that allow us to help make our neighborhoods a safer for the families who live there."

People interested in donating to Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers can contact Ed Schmidt