Mohawk Valley Restaurants Can Begin Outdoor Dining On Thursday

There is some welcome news for local restaurants.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says starting on Thursday, outdoor dining will be allowed in regions that are in Phase Two of re-opening.

That includes the Mohawk Valley Region.

“We are continuously evaluating activities that can be safely reopened, and today we are adding outdoor seating at restaurants to Phase Two” said Cuomo.

The governor says tables must be six-feet apart, staff must wear masks and patrons must also cover their faces while not seated.

Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri says in an effort to help restaurants increase outdoor seating capacity, the city is offering the option of using public sidewalks as outdoor café areas.

There will be no fee for utilizing sidewalks, but an application must be filed with the city.

As part of the application, restaurants must have a copy of their certificate of insurance and name the city as additional insured.

The application can be found at cityofutica.com.

Meanwhile, Cuomo says the daily coronavirus death toll in New York State is down to 49, the lowest it’s been since the coronavrius pandemic began.

Cuomo says the number of daily hospitalizations is down to its lowest level as well.

The governor also says if you’re protesting peacefully, remember COVID-19 virus is still out there so wear a mask and be smart.

