Enjoy Family Moonlight Movie Series Returning To Syracuse New York

If you're looking for a family movie night, make the drive to Syracuse. The Moonlight Movie Series is returning to the St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview.

The Moonlight Movie Series at the Amp will offer a series of three movie nights at the Lakeview Amphitheater. As of right now, you can still catch two of those nights. Gates open at 5:30PM with the first feature beginning at 6:00PM. Here's a look at the schedule for the rest of the nights:

July 18th: Matilda

Brave July 25th (Christmas in July): The Polar Express

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

According to CNY Central, there will be food trucks at the events each week offering dinner options and snacks for purchase. Visitors are welcome to bring in coolers with their own food and drink. Blankets and lawn chairs are also welcome in the lawn area. They even report that some of the seats will be available for you to sit in and relax to enjoy the movie. If you're able to make the drive, at least you won't be paying an arm and leg to get in:

Entry to the movies is free and free parking is available in the Orange Lot."

City Of Rome New York Invites You To Blockbuster Event

The City of Rome is hosting Movie Night at Pinti Field from 7:30PM - 10:30PM on Wednesday July 13th. They will be showing Despicable Me, thanks to Livable Communities / Oneida County. The movie will start right at 8:30PM. You can also purchase food from Arizona Tacos of Rome throughout the night.

