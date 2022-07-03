Calling All Millionaires! Why Can’t this Record-Setting Mansion Sell?

Last year, the most expensive real estate listing in Dutchess County, NY history was put on the market. It's stayed there ever since. Not only is it a record-setting price, but the unique features in this staggering mansion make this a one-of-a-kind find that can never be replicated. So what gives?

Laurel Kerr/Zillow Laurel Kerr/Zillow loading...

Ledgerock Mansion in Hyde Park, NY

The property, aptly named Ledgerock, has some has some amazing amenities. It has multiple pools (one indoor, one outdoor), an eighteen-car garage complete with car wash, and a freaking helipad. It even includes a separate 2,500-square-foot guest house and a staff apartment. The most impressive part of this compound, however is the most important thing in real estate: location, location, location.

Laurel Kerr/Zillow Laurel Kerr/Zillow loading...

Most Expensive Mansion in Dutchess County, NY

The $45 million palace is located on the literal edge of the Hudson River. It even required the help of the Army Corps of Engineers to build a seawall to make construction possible. It's this detail of the home that makes it so special. Updated ordinances state that all newly-constructed riverfront homes on the Hudson must be a minimum of 100 feet from the water’s edge, so this palatial estate is likely the last of its kind. So why isn't it selling?

Laurel Kerr/Zillow Laurel Kerr/Zillow loading...

Selling Mansions in the Hudson Valley, NY

It may seem obvious, but the simple answer may be the price. The $45 million price tag puts the listing at $3,041 per square-foot, more than double the price per square-foot of its closest real estate competitor, the $25 million Astor-Delano estate (below) that also comes with over 200 more acres of land (and a tennis court and horse barn).

The Astor-Delano Mansion for sale for $25 million in Red Hook (Compass Real Estate) The Astor-Delano Mansion for sale for $25 million in Red Hook (Compass Real Estate) loading...

As the listing agents shared, it's tricky to put a price on such a special property, with one of the listing agents, Jason Karadus, asking, "how do you price something that doesn’t exist and can never be built again?" On the other hand, agents were confident that this sale would be quicker than what reality has shown, saying, "when something like this comes on the market, people with the means that are specifically looking for something on the water tend to step up pretty quickly." That hasn't been the case so far.

Laurel Kerr/Zillow Laurel Kerr/Zillow loading...

Do you know a gazillionaire who wants waterfront property? Maybe they'll let you stay in the massive guest house. Check out more of the amazing views below, and keep scrolling to see the unbelievable castle with a five-story tower and its own lagoon that used to be owned by none other than Derek freaking Jeter.

The Most Expensive House for Sale in Dutchess County History At $45,000,000, Ledgerock is the most expensive residential property for sale in Dutchess county. Ever.