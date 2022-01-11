The first Lake Effect snowstorm of the season was a big one, at least for some. Mother Nature brought anywhere from a dusting to several feet in Central New York.

Syracuse didn't get any snow. The Utica area only saw a few inches. Northern Oneida County had more, a lot more. Residents in Rome, Camden, Westernville, Lake Delta, Ava, West Leyden, and all areas to the north woke up Monday, January 10 to find cars and sidewalks buried in a foot or two of snow.

Credit - Bri MW

Snow Day

Kids took advantage of the first snow day of 2022. Most schools in Central New York closed for the day, getting students out of the classroom and into the fresh winter air to play in all that snow.

Credit - Christine Hatton

Adult Play

It wasn't just the kids playing in the snow. Carolyn Yerdon of Redfield, New York may love snow more than anyone else. You can often find her frolicking in the flakes.

Credit - Carolyn Yerdon

Animals in the Snow

Animals got a chance to play too. Some weren't as happy about it though. The look on Samantha Waldron's dog in Camden, New York says it all.....

Credit - Samantha Waldron

Take a look to see how much snow fell around Central New York. It was one of the crazier storms I've seen with only a few inches in some spots and a few feet just 20 minutes down the road.

