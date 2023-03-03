Murdaugh Trial Law and Crime Net Reporter Goes Inside Trial

Court reporter Angenette Levy is our "go-to" reporter for high profile trials around the country and this week, she was hyper focused on the Alex Murdaugh murder trial.

Murdaugh was recently convicted of murdering his wife and son in South Carolina. He was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences.

Levy said she had a feeling the jury would return quickly because the jury forewoman was dressed in a suit. In other words, she was ready for the formality of announcing the verdict.

16 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- March 2023 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 3/01/2023:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.

11 of New York's Most Wanted Criminals with Upstate Connections Below are individuals with ties to the Capital Region and Upstate New York. They have been designated as some of New York's Most Wanted Fugitives and should be considered ARMED and DANGEROUS.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



Stars We Lost in 2022 See the famous icons we have had to say goodbye to in 2022, below.