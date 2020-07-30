MVHS Announces Merger Of Medical Staffs

Mohawk Valley Health System is announcing the merger of the medical staffs at Faxton-St. Luke’s Healthcare and St. Elizabeth Medical Center.

MVHS officials say this is the first time in the history of healthcare in the community that the medical staff of all the hospitals in the Utica area will be working as one, unified group.

They say the merger will not only help to improve patient care in the community, but it brings MVHS another step closer to being ready to move into the new downtown Utica hospital in 2023.

