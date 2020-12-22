MVHS Begins Vaccinating Long-Term Care Residents And Staff

Mohawk Valley Health System became one of the first in the state to begin vaccinating residents and staff in its long-term care facility on Monday.

COVID-19 vaccines were administered to 100 residents and 100 staff members at the MVHS Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

“The importance of the COVID vaccine to our vulnerable population cannot be overstated,” said Brandon Johnson, Executive Director of MVHS RNC. “This disease is especially risky to residents living in long-term care facilities, so having this vaccine provides hope that we are moving in the right direction to get past this pandemic.”

The vaccines are separate from the vaccines received by MVHS last week.

Walgreens will return in about 21 days to administer the second dose of the vaccine to those who received it yesterday.

