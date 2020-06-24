MVHS; Don’t Delay Emergency Department Visits

Officials at Mohawk Valley Health System say they’re seeing more and more patients delaying health care because of COVID-19 concerns.

Dr. Kent Hall says if you’re sick and feel you need to come to the Emergency Department, please don’t delay.

Hall says Emergency Department volume has been down by 50 to 55 percent since the start of the cononavirus pandemic.

He says MVHS has done 987 elective procedures since early May, which is a good number but not where they would normally be.

MVHS also announced that 173 staff members who were laid off or furloughed in March have been hired back.

.