MVHS Moves Respiratory Triage Service At St. Luke’s

Mohawk Valley Health System has closed the Respiratory Triage Trailer on the St. Luke’s Campus and moved the service into the Emergency Department.

Patients with respiratory symptoms can go directly to the ED on the St. Luke’s campus for evaluation.

“As the rate of COVID infections continue to decrease in our community, we’ve seen a significant decrease in the number of patients coming to our respiratory trailer,” said Afsar Khan, MD, ED medical director for MVHS. “We made the decision to alter the layout of the ED at St. Luke’s so that patients seeking this service can come right to the ED and receive an evaluation there. This change helps better align our resources while still meeting the need for the service.

The respiratory triage service in the Emergency Department is not solely for COVID-19 testing and the appointment will be considered an ED visit.

Patients needing emergency services not related to respiratory issues should continue to use the main ED entrances.

Jim Rondenelli, WIBX

