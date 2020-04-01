MVHS Opens Triage Tents At St. Luke’s And St. Elizabeth Hospitals

Mohawk Valley Health System has opened respiratory triage tents outside the Emergency Departments at St. Luke’s and St Elizabeth Hospitals.

The triage tents are for patients with respiratory symptoms and will help identify those who have symptoms of coronavirus before they enter the facilities, which will minimize their exposure to other patients and staff.

The tents are not for COVID-19 testing and will be considered an Emergency Department visit.

Patients needing emergency services not related to respiratory issues should continue to use the main Emergency Department entrance.

courtesy of MVHS