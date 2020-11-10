MVHS Pre-Procedure COVID-19 Testing Site To Move

Mohawk Valley Health System’s COVID-19 testing site, formerly located on Burrstone Road, will open on the St. Luke’s Campus in the former offices of Pre-Admission testing starting tomorrow.

The testing site is for patients scheduled to have surgery or a procedure at one of the MVHS locations.

Testing requires an appointment.

Patients should park in the Pre-Procedure Testing reserved parking spaces at the back of the St. Luke’s Campus in Parking Lot J and enter the building at the door that reads "Allen Calder Entrance #7" on the large canopy sign.