MVHS Receives First Shipment Of COVID-19 Vaccine

The first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have arrived at Mohawk Valley Health System.

MVHS received their doses of the Pfizer vaccine this morning.

Distribution of the vaccine to health care workers began this afternoon.

Chief Physician Executive at MVHS, DR. Kent Hall, says it’s an exciting day for the Mohawk Valley as the COVID-19 vaccine provides a light at the end of the COVID tunnel.

“While it will likely take close to nine months to get everyone in the community vaccinated, this is a huge step in the right direction get the pandemic under control so that we can return to some sort of normalcy. I commend all those involved in getting the vaccine developed and distributed in unprecedented fashion. It will save many, many lives,” said Hall.