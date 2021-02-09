MVHS Receives More COVID Vaccines, POD To Reopen
Mohawk Valley Health System is scheduled to receive more COVID-19 vaccines this week.
MVHS will re-opening its vaccination POD located at the Burrstone House on Burrstone Road in New Hartford.
The POD will be open Thursday, February 11th and Saturday, February 13th and Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, February 14th to the 16th.
Appointments will be available from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Those who are eligible can register here.
More information on the vaccine and who is eligible to receive it can be found on the Mohawk Valley Regional Vaccination website at mvhealthsystem.org.
This site also includes the MVHS link and also has a list of other vaccination sites in Oneida County.
