MVHS Restricting Access To Hospital Entrances

MVHS officials are restricting access at most entrances to their hospital buildings due to the threat of Coronavirus.

Officials say at the St. Elizabeth’s Campus patients and authorized visitors should park in the parking garage and use the Admitting entrance on the first floor.

At the St. Luke’s Campus you are encouraged to park in Lot A and use the main hospital entrance in the front of the building.

Early this week, more information will be available regarding access to the Faxton campus.

In the event of emergencies only, you are asked to go to the Emergency Department. All other entrances at both locations will be closed to the public.