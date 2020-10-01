MVHS Suspects Possible Intrusion Of IT System

The Mohawk Valley Health System is making the public aware of a possible intrusion to their information technology system.

The system made the announcement in a release stating at this point they have no reason to believe that there was any unauthorized access to patient health information. In an abundance of caution MVHS officials say they are taking preventive action, which includes temporarily suspending all internet access and any internet-based applications.

Officials say, "Given the COVID-19 pandemic and the evolution of cloud-based technology in healthcare and in communications, there will be a temporary disruption to certain organizational operations and all MVHS departments are using alternative methods to sustain patient care operations."

The system wants to make the public aware that this will impact emails being sent to and from properties owned by the system, the MyChart system and Skype and FaceTime may not be available, among others. Appointments will be kept as usual and the hospital website may be down as well.

For any questions, please call the hospital switchboards at 315-624-6000 (Faxton and St. Luke’s Campuses) or 315-801-8100 (St. Elizabeth Campus) from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.