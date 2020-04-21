MVHS To Layoff 20 Percent Of Its Workforce

Mohawk Valley Health System will layoff 20 percent of its workforce, or about 800 employees, starting on Wednesday s part of its COVID-19 Recovery Plan.

President and CEO Darlene Stromstad made the announcement today.

Stromstad says the furloughs are expected to last four months.

Employees who are furloughed can apply for unemployment insurance and the enhanced unemployment funds from the federal government.

Stromstad says they anticipate calling our furloughed employees back to work as the need arises.

Other actions being taken include:

Suspending the following services: On-site urgent care visits. Telehealth visits will be available Reviewing other opportunities for temporarily suspending services

Reviewing and renegotiating service contracts

Reviewing and negotiating costs savings opportunities with medical staff

Eliminating all discretionary spending and deferring capital acquisitions.

She says MVHS projects a loss of $31 million dollars from March through May due to the coronavirus crisis.