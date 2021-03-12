MVHS To Reopen Visiting Hours

Mohawk Valley Health System will be re-opening their visiting hours next week, with some restrictions still in place.

“As more people receive the COVID-19 vaccine and with the continued decline of COVID patients in our hospitals and those testing positive in our region, we felt comfortable opening up visiting hours for our patients and their families,” said Darlene Stromstad, president/CEO of MVHS. “Restricting visitation these past few months was critical to keeping our staff and patients safe. However, we are so pleased that our numbers are now in a place where we can welcome back the friends and families of our patients – we know how hard it has been on them not to be able to see each other during this vulnerable time.

Here are the new visitor hour guidelines:

For hospitalized patients: Visiting hours are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. every day of the week. One change we are making is that ONLY one visitor per two-hour block (e.g., from 11 to 1) is permitted each day. Visitors will continue to be screened, have to wear a mask, social distance and stay in the patient’s room. We are also simplifying the check in process for visitors to avoid large lines of visitors waiting for people to be logged in, etc.

Visiting hours are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. every day of the week. One change we are making is that ONLY one visitor per two-hour block (e.g., from 11 to 1) is permitted each day. Visitors will continue to be screened, have to wear a mask, social distance and stay in the patient’s room. We are also simplifying the check in process for visitors to avoid large lines of visitors waiting for people to be logged in, etc. For outpatient diagnostic and procedural patients (including Surgical Safe Path and Medical Practices) – One support person may go with a patient through the registration process, but then they will be asked to either go to their vehicle or wait in a designated area as long as they can socially distance (meaning that it’s not crowded). MVHS exceptions are partners of pregnant women can attend an ultrasound, a partner can join a patient at the OB Clinic, and individuals requiring support (e.g., wheelchair).

– One support person may go with a patient through the registration process, but then they will be asked to either go to their vehicle or wait in a designated area as long as they can socially distance (meaning that it’s not crowded). MVHS exceptions are partners of pregnant women can attend an ultrasound, a partner can join a patient at the OB Clinic, and individuals requiring support (e.g., wheelchair). For maternity patients – Visitation remains the same with one support person staying with the mother throughout her stay (there’s no swapping in and out).

– Visitation remains the same with one support person staying with the mother throughout her stay (there’s no swapping in and out). Note that the NYS Department of Health exceptions still apply for: pediatric patients; patients for whom a support person has been determined to be essential to the care of the patient (medically necessary) including patients with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities and patients with cognitive impairments including dementia; and patients in immediate end-of-life situations.

The new visiting hours will go into effect on Wednesday, March 17th.