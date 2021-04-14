MVHS Vaccine POD Has Open Appointments

Mohawk Valley Health System has open COVID-19 vaccination appointments for this week.

Appointments are available Thursday through Saturday at the MVHS Burrstone House on Burrstone Road in New Hartford.

Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be given.

The PODs will be open from 9:00 to 4:00.

Those 16 years of age and older can now be vaccinated.

Those who are eligible can register here.