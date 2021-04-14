MVHS Vaccine POD Has Open Appointments
Mohawk Valley Health System has open COVID-19 vaccination appointments for this week.
Appointments are available Thursday through Saturday at the MVHS Burrstone House on Burrstone Road in New Hartford.
Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be given.
The PODs will be open from 9:00 to 4:00.
Those 16 years of age and older can now be vaccinated.
Those who are eligible can register here.
LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions
While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.