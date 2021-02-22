MVHS Will Hold COVID Vaccination POD On Thursday

Following a significant delay due to the weather, Mohawk Valley Health System has received it latest shipment of COVID-19 vaccine.

MVHS will now open its Vaccine POD on Burrstone Road on Thursday for those who were initially scheduled for February 18th and then rescheduled to Monday, February 22nd/.

Appointment times will transfer to the new date and remain the same.

Those with appointments have been contacted via email with the new appointment information.