MVHS Will Hold COVID Vaccination POD On Thursday
Following a significant delay due to the weather, Mohawk Valley Health System has received it latest shipment of COVID-19 vaccine.
MVHS will now open its Vaccine POD on Burrstone Road on Thursday for those who were initially scheduled for February 18th and then rescheduled to Monday, February 22nd/.
Appointment times will transfer to the new date and remain the same.
Those with appointments have been contacted via email with the new appointment information.
