MVWA To Consider Rate Hike

The Mohawk Valley Water Authority will be considering a two-percent rate increase at its next meeting on October 26th.

If approved, the rate hike would take effect on January 1st and would mean an increase of about $8 a year for the average household.

Officials say reasons for the increase include an overall increase in non-personnel operating costs, an increase in workers compensation premiums and a reduction in system-wide demand.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the MVWA will be accepting public comments on their website.

Comments can be submitted starting Thursday and must be received no later than October 22nd.